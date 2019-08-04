



A M O K is an experimental short conjured on a hazy New York commute. It's been a place to push myself and create some cinematic chaos between client work. I wanted to sharpen a broader skill set and see what was possible as a single multidisciplinary 3D artist.





I began trying to highlight the visual contrast between nature and man-made materials. Nature reclaims, time drives forward and everything sinks. Exploring chaos, finality, climate change, existential threats, false prophets and forgotten spaces.



