Flyt Seaweed - Corporate identity

Branding seaweed from
a world chef champion
a world chef champion
World-renowned Norwegian Chef and former Bocuse d’Or Gold Medal winner, Ørjan Johannessen is one of the founders behind the seaweed initiative, Flyt. A luxury brand aiming towards the hi-end international gourmet market. With its experienced staff and unique origin, Flyt represents food with depth. Kind has developed the name and complete branding for Flyt Seaweed.
Flyt is Norwegian for ‘float’ or ‘flow’. Norwegians say that if you have ‘god flyt’ - ‘good flow’ - you have good fortune in life. This is the foundation of a generative identity inspired by the unique flow of natural growth patterns & the organic beauty of seaweed.
____
BRAND STORY
By scanning the unique ‘tang’ symbols on the front of the packaging, business cards, work uniforms and brochures, you will find out more about when the seaweed were harvested, the production and the people behind.
____
THE FLYT APP
Traceability and Added Value
Traceability and Added Value
This short film, completed just before he died, tells a story of how Sigurd N. Aarland remained passionate about the benefits of seaweed throughout his life.
____
SIGURD N. AARLAND
A story of a long life lived to the full
A story of a long life lived to the full