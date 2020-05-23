Flyt Seaweed - Corporate identity
Branding seaweed from
a world chef champion

World-renowned Norwegian Chef and former Bocuse d’Or Gold Medal winner, Ørjan Johannessen is one of the founders behind the seaweed initiative, Flyt. A luxury brand aiming towards the hi-end international gourmet market. With its experienced staff and unique origin, Flyt represents food with depth. Kind has developed the name and complete branding for Flyt Seaweed.


Since late 2017 – through 2018, Kind has developed the name and complete branding for Flyt Seaweed, based on Ausevoll, Norway. Flyt creates gourmet Norwegian seaweed products of the finest quality, all sustainably sourced and responsibly harvested.

‘Flyt’ is Norwegian for ‘float’ or ‘flow’. Norwegians say that if you have ‘god flyt’ - ‘good flow’ - you have good fortune in life. Flyt believe that nothing brings good fortune like good health. Seaweed, packed with goodness, is a great place to start.

The Origin
Flyt is based on the small island of Austevoll, Norway. Located off the west coast, it is deeply cold in winter and pleasantly warm in summer. The sea is clean, unspoilt and very cold. In short, perfect conditions for cultivating the finest seaweed products in the world.

An extraordinary chef. An extraordinary seaweed.
World-renowned Norwegian Chef Ørjan Johannessen uses Flyt seaweed in his remarkable, award-winning dishes. In fact, such is his passion for seaweed, that Chef Ørjan is leading Flyt’s product development. He gained the Bocuse d’Or Gold Medal in 2015, an international event seen by many as the culinary equivalent of the Olympics. His win demanded passion, talent and unwavering commitment. Chef Ørjan demands only the finest, natural ingredients.

The language with hidden depths
Nature is the ultimate artist. Her works are beyond measure. Each and every one is unique. To reflect the organic beauty and exceptional qualities of seaweed, Kind has developed a unique ‘visual language’ with generated symbols, each having a meaning that can be read and identified. Like Flyt’s premium seaweed products, this language has hidden depths.
By scanning the unique ‘tang’ symbols on the front of the packaging, business cards, work uniforms and brochures, you will find out more about when the seaweed were harvested, the production and the people behind. You will also discover more about the commitment to sustainability and best practices throughout the entire process.

'This project has been a perfect combination of creativity, design, emotions and innovative applications. It is not every day we meet such open-minded people as the people behind Flyt, who let us explore linguistics, generative design, natural growth patterns, app design and to dig into what traceability really means. We are very pleased with the end result and are looking forward to the continuation of a fruitful collaboration with Flyt.' says Kind's Design Director, Knut Harald Longva

Flyt is Norwegian for ‘float’ or ‘flow’. Norwegians say that if you have ‘god flyt’ - ‘good flow’ - you have good fortune in life. This is the foundation of a generative identity inspired by the unique flow of natural growth patterns & the organic beauty of seaweed.
BRAND STORY
By scanning the unique ‘tang’ symbols on the front of the packaging, business cards, work uniforms and brochures, you will find out more about when the seaweed were harvested, the production and the people behind.
THE FLYT APP
Traceability and Added Value
This short film, completed just before he died, tells a story of how Sigurd N. Aarland remained passionate about the benefits of seaweed throughout his life.
SIGURD N. AARLAND
A story of a long life lived to the full
Concept and design by: KIND
www.kindworldwide.com

Published:
