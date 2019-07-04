Smag - Brand design

Un nouvel emblème SMAG,

pour rassembler le digital et le monde agricole





En faisant un clin d'œil au graphisme du "O" issu du logo INVIVO et en y ajoutant le dessin d'une feuille stylisée qui représente le monde agricole et également une tablette, nous aboutissons à la création d'un "g", dernière lettre du nom SMAG. La connexion avec le logo INVIVO, actionnaire de SMAG, permet de garder une certaine cohérence et de rassembler les utilisateurs en une même communauté. Contrairement aux logotypes de Agrosolutions et Be Api , l'emblème de SMAG est directement intégré dans son bloc typographique.





L'accident graphique créé un logotype à la silhouette mémorable et astucieuse. Ce nouvel emblème permet au logo d’être plus dynamique et plus impactant visuellement. Il fait sens avec la marque, les outils et les filières d'intervention de SMAG. La couleur orange a été redynamisée et la typographie du logo a été entièrement redessinée dans une volonté de rondeur inclusive. L’offre logicielle a été rebrandée pour créer une architecture de marque plus cohérente avec la nouvelle identité graphique de SMAG. Des déclinaisons du logo SMAG ont été réalisées par le biais de variation de couleurs pour adapter la marque aux différentes filières "semences, végétal, viticulture et élevage".





—





A new SMAG logomark,

to bring together the digital and the agriculture world



Linked to the graphic design of the "O" from the INVIVO logo and adding the design of a stylized leaf representing agriculture and also a tablet, we create a "g", last letter of the name SMAG. The connection with the INVIVO logo, a shareholder of SMAG, allows keeping a certain consistency and bring users together in a single community. Unlike the logos of Linked to the graphic design of the "O" from the INVIVO logo and adding the design of a stylized leaf representing agriculture and also a tablet, we create a "g", last letter of the name SMAG. The connection with the INVIVO logo, a shareholder of SMAG, allows keeping a certain consistency and bring users together in a single community. Unlike the logos of Agrosolutions and Be Api , SMAG's emblem is directly integrated into its wordmark.



The graphic asset creates a logo with a memorable and ingenious shape. This new logomark allows the logo to be more dynamic and visually striking. It makes sense with SMAG's brand, tools and intervention channels. The orange color has been revitalized and the typography of the logo has been completely redesigned to ensure an inclusive roundness. The software offer has been rebranded to create a brand architecture that is more consistent with SMAG's new graphic identity. Variations of the SMAG logo have been created through color variations to adapt the brand to the different "seeds, plants, vineyard and breeding" sectors.

