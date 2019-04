Les Halles de la Cartoucherie - Brand identity

_

Les Halles de la Cartoucherie is the new third-place in Toulouse, located in the heart of former ammunition manufacturing workshops (14,000 m²) dating back more than a century, 15 minutes from the hypercentre. The project, which will be completed in 2020, will see its first concrete hours in spring 2019 with the launch of a cultural, artistic and gastronomic programme that will prefigure the site's future activities. In the long term, these halls, which open onto a brand new eco-neighbourhood, will bring together a wide range of activities around 4 poles: culture, gastronomy, sport/wellness, workspaces.







We were approached by Cosmopolis, the collective behind this giant project, to provide Les Halles with a graphic identity that would mark the official launch of the project and could support it at all stages of its development. The challenge was to be able to showcase the madness of a hybrid place, an experimental spirit and a taste for all cultures, both traditional and innovative, all in a conscious and responsible manner.





We have designed a typographic logo in a full monospaced headline font that reflects the structure of the halls. Based on a grid that takes up the design of the frames, this typography becomes the backbone of the identity and gives the Halls a unique character. We opted for a neon palette and the VG5000 (VTF) font to accompany this typogram, to obtain a modular and hybrid visual triptych, allowing powerful variations. We have worked on a set of print and web materials for the inauguration of the first season, other developments are to come.