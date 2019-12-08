Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Add to Moodboard
Follow All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Synapse C
Multiple Owners
Sébastien Paradis
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Paprika Design
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Follow
Following
Unfollow
•
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/12/2019
Creative Director
Louis Gagnon
Agency
Paprika
Web Development
Pardesign
Special thanks to Copper and Brasses +
Charles Connoue for helping with the type design
Instagram
Add to Moodboard
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Synapse C
1,086
7,381
35
Published:
May 31st, 2019
Multiple Owners
Sébastien Paradis
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Paprika Design
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Ciot - Beyond Materials
Multiple Owners
Sébastien Paradis
Paprika Design
129
1,099
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/13/2019
Home Société
Multiple Owners
Sébastien Paradis
Fanny Roy
Raymond Lanctot
Paprika Design
1,025
13,749
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
5/22/2019
Maitri - Home Collection
Multiple Owners
Sébastien Paradis
Paprika Design
1,462
11,893
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/4/2017
Ovation
Sébastien Paradis
1,365
25,368
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/28/2017
Featured In
InDesign
—
10/30/2017
Canada Post - Formula 1
Sébastien Paradis
1,306
16,180
Featured In
InDesign
—
12/5/2017
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
12/23/2017
Bombardier 2017-2036 Forecast
Sébastien Paradis
786
6,761
Featured In
Behance.net
—
10/5/2017
Culture Montréal
Multiple Owners
Caserne .
Léo Breton-Allaire
Vedran Vaskovic
Ugo Varin
Sébastien Paradis
4,751
54,634
Featured In
Motion
—
8/21/2017
Featured In
After Effects
—
8/31/2017
Maison Corbeil - 2017 Campaign
Sébastien Paradis
294
3,107
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
7/1/2016
Astral 3D
Multiple Owners
Simon Laliberté
Léo Breton-Allaire
Sébastien Paradis
225
3,492
Owners
Sébastien Paradis
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Paprika Design
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Synapse C
Branding Synapse C
1,086
7,381
35
Published:
May 31st 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe InDesign
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Illustrator
View Gallery
Download Now
Creative Fields
Branding
,
Graphic Design
,
Typography
,
purple
Links
typography
letters
branding
design
synapse
connections
graphique
Data
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.