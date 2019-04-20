Playgrounds
Rafael Varona
  playgrounds 

A collection of animated worlds done 
for a different variety of clients. 
​​​​​​​

Over the last 2 years I´ve been commissioned to create broader animated loops by different clients. Generally these animated world - or better playgrounds - show a client-related theme, 
from a circulating island to a deep dark cave that resembles a universe. 
These playgrounds represent my love for animated repetition and blurring of boarders, 
up to the point that we don´t recognize a definite beginning or an end.










avenir
_________

Avenir is a brand that produces a new generation of handmade children art & craft toys. 
This animation was done for their landing page.
















horsha
_________

Horsha is a dutch brand that is developing an app for absolutely everything 
about horsesand how to take care of them.














Rama - het epos
_________
​​​​​​​

Rama is a dutch rapper. I created this cover artwork for his album „Het Epos“. 
I also made an animated version for all digital outlets.















