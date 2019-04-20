• playgrounds •
A collection of animated worlds done
for a different variety of clients.
Over the last 2 years I´ve been commissioned to create broader animated loops by different clients. Generally these animated world - or better playgrounds - show a client-related theme,
from a circulating island to a deep dark cave that resembles a universe.
These playgrounds represent my love for animated repetition and blurring of boarders,
up to the point that we don´t recognize a definite beginning or an end.
avenir
Avenir is a brand that produces a new generation of handmade children art & craft toys.
This animation was done for their landing page.
horsha
Horsha is a dutch brand that is developing an app for absolutely everything
about horsesand how to take care of them.
Rama - het epos
Rama is a dutch rapper. I created this cover artwork for his album „Het Epos“.
I also made an animated version for all digital outlets.