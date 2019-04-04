Oscars 2019.
Denis Gonchar
Oscars 2019: The Best Picture Nominees Illustrations. 

WINNER:
GREEN BOOK

NOMINEES:

BLACKKKLANSMAN
VICE
ROMA
Denis Gonchar

    Denis Gonchar Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine

    Adobe Illustrator
    Adobe Photoshop
