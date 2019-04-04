Discover
Oscars 2019.
Denis Gonchar
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/4/2019
Oscars 2019: The Best Picture Nominees Illustrations.
WINNER:
GREEN BOOK
NOMINEES:
BLACKKKLANSMAN
VICE
ROMA
Owners
Denis Gonchar
Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
Corel Painter (All Versions)
Wacom Intuos
Wacom Cintiq
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
Graphic Design
,
Oscars
portrait
green book
Netflix
movie
cover
magazine
publishing
poster
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
