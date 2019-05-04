Google Privacy
It was a blast working with the Oddfellows team on creating a new illustration style for Google Privacy. To create cohesion with Google's privacy tools and services, we designed a style that would bring to life products in a way that was relatable, tangible, and humanizing. I took care of all the backgrounds, elements and UI stuff alongside Sarah Beth Morgan. Characters designed by Audrey Lee. Be sure to check all the videos on the Oddfellows website.
My role
illustration, design
illustration, design
Directed by: Oddfellows
Creative Direction: Colin Trenter
Executive Producer: Erica Kelly
Art Direction: Sarah Beth Morgan
Animation Direction: Tyler Morgan
Design: Audrey Lee, Loris F. Alessandria, Sarah Beth Morgan
Animation: Tyler Morgan, Steve Savalle, Alec Cummings, Reece Parker, Anne Calandre, Claudio Salas, Jon Riedell, Kavan Magsoodi
Music: Ambrose Yu
SFX & Mix: Sono Sanctus
↑ This is my first exploration for characters, than all credits go to Audrey Lee for the final ones.