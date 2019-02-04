Papaya Playa Project
Papaya Playa Project, located in Tulum, Quintana Roo, is a hotel that set out to discover a new form of hospitality. Merging local culture and sustainability to set the stage for a unique hospitality experience; Papaya Beach Project is involved in different projects focused on spirituality, arts and community.
For the rebranding we decided to respect the original graphic values ​​of the brand but upgrading them in a fresh way. Likewise we developed a graphic system taking into account typographies, photos and textures; maintaining the same visual language as before, but with different hierarchy and composition ways that aim to maximize the visual scope of the brand.

To consolidate the system we developed a family of abstract and figurative icons that represent the key characteristics of the graniceros shamans, people with a supernatural power to communicate and intertwine with the weather and thus take care of nature.

Papaya Playa Project, reconnect to nature with an urban spirit.
