Papaya Playa Project, located in Tulum, Quintana Roo, is a hotel that set out to discover a new form of hospitality. Merging local culture and sustainability to set the stage for a unique hospitality experience; Papaya Beach Project is involved in different projects focused on spirituality, arts and community.
For the rebranding we decided to respect the original graphic values of the brand but upgrading them in a fresh way. Likewise we developed a graphic system taking into account typographies, photos and textures; maintaining the same visual language as before, but with different hierarchy and composition ways that aim to maximize the visual scope of the brand.
To consolidate the system we developed a family of abstract and figurative icons that represent the key characteristics of the graniceros shamans, people with a supernatural power to communicate and intertwine with the weather and thus take care of nature.
Papaya Playa Project, reconnect to nature with an urban spirit.
