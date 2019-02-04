Discover
Editorial Illustration I
SARAH GONZALES
COURAGE, MY LOVE
Client: The Kit
Story:
Courage, My Love
Art Direction: Sonya Van Heyningen
_
COLOR BLINDNESS
Client: Wired
Story:
Monkeys With Superpower Eyes Could Help Cure Color Blindness
Art Direction: Alyssa Walker
_
A BAND APART
Client: NPR
Story:
A Band Apart
Art Direction: Ariel Zambelich
_
ROCKET LAUNCHER BLAST WAVES
Client: NPR
Story:
Marines Who Fired Rocket Launchers Now Worry About Their Brains
Art Direction: Meredith Rizzo
_
The Apology Broker
Client: NPR
Story:
The Apology Broker
Art Direction: Emily Bogle
_
REALITY WINNER
Client: The Intercept
Story:
Reality Winner Battles An Eating Disorder Behind Bars
Art Direction: Ariel Zambelich
_
THE INTERNET TRAP
Client: The McGill Alumni Magazine
Story:
The dangers of living online
Editor: Daniel McCabe
_
JOE BEEF COOKBOOK
Client: The Walrus
Story:
Let the Latest Joe Beef Cookbook Guide You to Gluttony
Art Direction: Natalie Vineberg
_
MASTER OF SOCIAL SCI-FI
Client: WIRED UK
Story:
Neill Blomkamp interview: the master of 'social sci-fi'
Art Direction: Mary Lees
_
Thank you!
Editorial Illustration I
