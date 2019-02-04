Editorial Illustration I
SARAH GONZALES
COURAGE, MY LOVE
Client: The Kit
Story: Courage, My Love
Art Direction: Sonya Van Heyningen
COLOR BLINDNESS
Client: Wired
Story: Monkeys With Superpower Eyes Could Help Cure Color Blindness
Art Direction: Alyssa Walker
A BAND APART
Client: NPR
Story: A Band Apart
Art Direction: Ariel Zambelich
ROCKET LAUNCHER BLAST WAVES
Client: NPR
Story: Marines Who Fired Rocket Launchers Now Worry About Their Brains
Art Direction: Meredith Rizzo
The Apology Broker
Client: NPR
Story: The Apology Broker
Art Direction: Emily Bogle
REALITY WINNER
Client: The Intercept
Story: Reality Winner Battles An Eating Disorder Behind Bars
Art Direction: Ariel Zambelich
THE INTERNET TRAP
Client: The McGill Alumni Magazine
Story: The dangers of living online
Editor: Daniel McCabe
JOE BEEF COOKBOOK
Client: The Walrus
Story: Let the Latest Joe Beef Cookbook Guide You to Gluttony
Art Direction: Natalie Vineberg
MASTER OF SOCIAL SCI-FI
Client: WIRED UK
Story: Neill Blomkamp interview: the master of 'social sci-fi'
Art Direction: Mary Lees
