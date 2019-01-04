Orchestre Metropolitain — 2019 season







Vibrer ensemble — 2019/20 season



The Orchestre Métropolitain is definitely Montrealers’ orchestra. After installing the new visual signature for a little over two seasons now, we wanted to connect OM with its audience. By (literally) highlighting some of the orchestra’s craftsmen — through a very signed low-key lighting — we wanted to allow Montrealers to put a face on these great musicians. Yannick Nézet-Séguin in the lead, a living actor in this intimate relationship that almost invariably leads to these exceptional moments. Those who make us vibrate in unison.



