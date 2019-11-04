Blade Runner 2049
—
Set of three limited edition silk screened posters
#1
BR2049 Regular — Opal
"All the best memories are hers." — K
#2
BR2049 Copper Variant
"Sometimes to love someone,
you got to be a stranger." — Rick Deckard
#3
BR2049 Replicant Variant
"I always knew you were special.
Maybe this is how. A child. Of woman born. Pushed into the world. Wanted. Loved." — Joi
Design Process
2017 — 2019
Main inspiration for the poster was the 4 color silk screened poster
for the original Blade Runner created as part of a private commission back in 2015.
I wanted the new poster to reflect what BR2049 was to the original
— a sequel that has a voice of it's own.
Early Experiments & Vectors
Final sketch next to the original silk screened poster Silver Regular & Gold Variant.
Idea for "Mother & Son" diptych.
Details from the original drawing (Levels applied) — pen on paper
Color separations — Details