Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Pattern Designs
Gizem Vural
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/7/2019
Featured In
Illustration
—
4/17/2019
Pattern Designs
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Pattern Designs
1,026
6,989
34
Published:
March 29th, 2019
Gizem Vural
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Buildings - based on real locations
Gizem Vural
38
219
Warm Talk
Gizem Vural
87
449
Nobrow 10: Studio Dreams
Gizem Vural
84
671
So Many Possibilities...
Gizem Vural
130
750
The God - On Paper
Gizem Vural
77
517
Flowers in the Rain
Gizem Vural
111
703
3x3 International Illustration Awards Poster
Gizem Vural
208
1,433
The Chosen One
Gizem Vural
192
1,230
TIME NEURONS - for The New Yorker
Gizem Vural
140
1,228
Sleep-monitoring technology for MIT Technology Review
Gizem Vural
54
490
Owners
Gizem Vural
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Pattern Designs
Pattern Designs
1,026
6,989
34
Published:
March 29th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
IPad Pro
Creative Fields
Pattern Design
,
Drawing
,
Crafts
,
pattern
design
Drawing
ILLUSTRATION
gizem vural
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.