TOSSWARE — Web Commercial

DRINK, ENJOY, RECYCLE









Tossware makes the best non-glass cups.

We were asked to fully develop the project to obtain a set of 6 short clips, based on 6 key features:

BPA Free & 100% Recyclable — Rounded Rim — Shatterproof — Detachable Stem & Stackability

Crystal Clarity — Aerator & Strainer.

As usual, we imagined 6 different situations, fitting each feature. Drew the storyboard, built the scenes, filmed the clip, recorded the tones, and let them surf the web on their channels and e-commerce platforms worldwide.





Let’s have a white russian by the pool now 😉











