TOSSWARE — Web Commercial

DRINK, ENJOY, RECYCLE
Tossware makes the best non-glass cups.
We were asked to fully develop the project to obtain a set of 6 short clips, based on 6 key features:
BPA Free & 100% Recyclable — Rounded Rim — Shatterproof — Detachable Stem & Stackability
Crystal Clarity — Aerator & Strainer.
As usual, we imagined 6 different situations, fitting each feature. Drew the storyboard, built the scenes, filmed the clip, recorded the tones, and let them surf the web on their channels and e-commerce platforms worldwide.
Let’s have a white russian by the pool now 😉
EPISODE ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– 001
EPISODE ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– 002
EPISODE ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– 003
EPISODE ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– 004
EPISODE ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– 005
EPISODE ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– 006
BEHIND ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– THE SCENES
Client: TOSSWARE
Produced & Directed by: Happycentro
Art Direction: Federico Galvani
Set design & Photography: Federico Padovani
Props Design: Stefi Cossu, Anna Rodighiero, Federico Padovani, Federico Galvani
Dop Red Dragon: the awesome Gianluca Cordioli from Alchemy Studio’s
Hands model: Anna Rodighiero
Editing & Compositing: Federico Galvani, Davide Pagliardini, Erik Righetti
Sound Design: TVCulture
Dop Making Of: Stefi Cossu & Federico Padovani
Making Of Soundtrack: “Giostra” by Federico Galvani
Special thanks again to: Stefi Cossu for help and support
