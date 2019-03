Bucks: The deers of Milwaukee

Experimenting with the relationship of a person with a place, a physical location is something I am interested in for many many years. I love maps and what they are representing. Maps, and especially city maps are the result of the synergy between nature and mankind. So I am finding maps as the perfect grid on where I can build my mosaics . Of course, respecting every single detail of a map is really challenging but dedicating time and efforts to surpass limits is what excites me in mosaic making for more than 20 years.I want to thank the countless photographers who took all these Creative Commons licensed photos of Milwaukee that I have used. Without them, I couldn't have completed these mosaics.