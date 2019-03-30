Bucks: The deers of Milwaukee
Charis Tsevis
Bucks: The deers of Milwaukee
Following my 2018 "Made in Athens" Giannis' portrait based on the actual map of the Greek capital I created a new mosaic portrait this time based on the actual map of Milwaukee. Thousands of photos from the Wisconsin metropolis have been used to portray Giannis, the Greek Freak, the guy who is born and raised in my old neighborhood in Athens and is conquering Milwaukee and the whole USA. 
Even if Giannis has become the absolute basketball superstar of Milwaukee Bucks no champion is ever won by just one player. So I decided to honor as many Bucks as I could find the time to work for. Till now I have finished the portraits of half the team: Giannis AntetokounmpoEric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton, Ersan İlyasovaTony Snell, Nikola Mirotić, Brook Lopez, Malcolm Brogdon. Hope I can find more time to finish them all 16 and the coaches.

Experimenting with the relationship of a person with a place, a physical location is something I am interested in for many many years. I love maps and what they are representing. Maps, and especially city maps are the result of the synergy between nature and mankind. So I am finding maps as the perfect grid on where I can build my mosaics. Of course, respecting every single detail of a map is really challenging but dedicating time and efforts to surpass limits is what excites me in mosaic making for more than 20 years.
I want to thank the countless photographers who took all these Creative Commons licensed photos of Milwaukee that I have used. Without them, I couldn't have completed these mosaics. 


The artworks​:
Giannis Antetokounmpo @giannis_an34
Eric Bledsoe @thebledshow
Ersan İlyasova @ersanilyasova7
Khris Middleton @k_mid22
Malcolm Brogdon
Tony Snell ​​​​​​​@tsnell20
Brook Lopez @BrookLopez
Nikola Mirotić @threekola
The details:
Credits:
Digital mosaics: Charis Tsevis​​​​​​​
Photos: Countless photographers from Flickr.
Sound: NBA.com
Bucks: The deers of Milwaukee
Published:
Charis Tsevis

    Owners

    Charis Tsevis Paphos, Cyprus

    Bucks: The deers of Milwaukee

    A series of mosaic portraits of players of Milwaukee Bucks created using the actual map of the Wisconsin metropolis as structural grid.
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
