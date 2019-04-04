SHAPES AND LIGHT (Ongoing Series)

Chapter 01 — MACRO DUNES
(Denmark, 2016)
(Denmark, 2016)
Chapter 02 — CREVASSES
(Iceland, 2018)
(Iceland, 2018)
Chapter 03 — FROZEN SHORE
(Iceland, 2015)
(Iceland, 2015)
Chapter 04 — HONEYCOMB ROCKS
(Scotland, 2019)
(Scotland, 2019)
N O R T H L A N D S C A P E S
Jan Erik Waider
mail@northlandscapes.com
mail@northlandscapes.com
L I M I T E D E D I T I O N P R I N T S
I offer a carefully curated collection of museum-quality fine art prints
in limited editions and different sizes: → Limited Edition Prints
I offer a carefully curated collection of museum-quality fine art prints
in limited editions and different sizes: → Limited Edition Prints