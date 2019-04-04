SHAPES AND LIGHT (Ongoing Series)
Jan Erik Waider
Chapter 01  ​​​​​​​MACRO DUNES
(Denmark, 2016)
Chapter 02 CREVASSES
(Iceland, 2018)
Chapter 03 FROZEN SHORE
(Iceland, 2015)
Chapter 04 HONEYCOMB ROCKS
(Scotland, 2019)
N O R T H L A N D S C A P E S
I offer a carefully curated collection of museum-quality fine art prints
in limited editions and different sizes: → Limited Edition Prints
    SHAPES AND LIGHT is an ongoing photo series by Jan Erik Waider, specialized in atmospheric landscape photography of the distant North.
