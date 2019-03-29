Discover
Japan by Car 2
James Gilleard
3/29/2019
Some more studies of Japan from a car window. I will be updating this page for a while, please check back!
Thanks
Published:
March 28th, 2019
James Gilleard
James Gilleard
London, United Kingdom
Japan by Car 2
Japan seen from a car
Published:
March 28th 2019
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Photoshop
Creative Fields
Art Direction
Illustration
Digital Art
japan
car
james gilleard
illustrations
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
