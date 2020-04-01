12 (Wrong) Days of Christmas

This project began while on vacation, and it was meant to pull me out of a creative slump I had found myself in. Originally it was intended to remain true to the Christmas carol "12 Days of Christmas", but I did not research partridge photos accurately and used an image of a quail for reference. Quails are cooler anyways, so I decided to go with a different subject for each verse rather the traditional objects. Each stamp subject had to fit into the song as the originals had. So the song with this twist goes:

