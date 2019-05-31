Ural Airlines Fantastic Fleet
Evgeny Kazantsev
Ural Airlines Fantastic Fleet
An old client wanted to make a Christmas present to their business partner, air carrier company, so they asked me to do the job. We came up with the idea of busy airport scene with large number of ships gradually changing from company's real aircraft currently in service to some futuristic spaceships.  

It took roughly one week to put it all together, including concept design, modeling and texturing of the ships. Had to use some kitbash sets for the background to speed things up.



Client: Sealine Insurance Brokers for Ural Airlines







Thanks for watching!
