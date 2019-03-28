Discover
Streets Rats Graffiti pt 1
Maciej Sidorowicz
•
3/28/2019
PRINT SHOP
instagram
Streets Rats Graffiti pt 1
Published:
March 27th, 2019
Maciej Sidorowicz
Maciej Sidorowicz
Warsaw, Poland
Streets Rats Graffiti pt 1
SRG . Painting series of real places in Warsaw, and real graffiti names.
Published:
March 27th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Wacom Cintiq
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
Graffiti
,
ILLUSTRATION
Graffiti
city
ArtDirection
painting
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
