Alter Identity
Alter is a beauty boutique specialising in hair and manicure treatments. We created the brand name "Alter" to deliver the message of 'embracing the alter ego within yourself', we believe everyone has a 'second I' hidden inside. Your 'second I' could be shy, introverted, extroverted, wild, spontaneous or still known and yet to be found. We would like to invite everyone to embrace and be proud of their alter ego and shine through the beauty make over by the experts at Alter.
 
The approach was to create a sophisticated and hand crafted identity. By using colorplan paper, a color palette was created with soft and vibrant colors which harmonize together to represent the different characteristics within us. 
Client: Alter Beauty
AD, CD: Kevin Lam (URFD)
Designer: Charlene Chan, Kevin Lam (URFD)
Styling: Charlene Chan, Kevin Lam (URFD)
