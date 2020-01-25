Discover
Dirty old things
UV- 朱
Featured In
Behance.net
—
1/25/2020
Featured In
Digital Art
—
5/8/2019
Dirty old things
I used some old objects to put them together
Try to create some unique artistic effect
thanks for watching
Dirty old things
Published:
March 26th 2019
UV- 朱
Owners
UV- 朱
Hefei, China
Published:
March 26th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Maxon Cinema 4D
Creative Fields
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
scenery
cloth
3D
c4d
still life
the set
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.