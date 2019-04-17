



SWIX is a tech company that offers dedicated and integral telecom solutions for corporations all over Mexico and on the border with the US. Their services are customized for every client, carefully analyzing their needs in order to design, adapt, integrate and operate each system seamlessly.





Our branding started with developing an appropriate yet simple name: Swix, a play on the word switch. A direct nod to the concept of the immediate gratification we feel when we use technology that works effectively. The x serves to digitize the word, without removing its connotation towards ignition, light, motion.



