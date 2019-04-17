Swix©
Featured In
Behance.net


SWIX is a tech company that offers dedicated and integral telecom solutions for corporations all over Mexico and on the border with the US. Their services are customized for every client, carefully analyzing their needs in order to design, adapt, integrate and operate each system seamlessly.

Our branding started with developing an appropriate yet simple name: Swix, a play on the word switch. A direct nod to the concept of the immediate gratification we feel when we use technology that works effectively. The x serves to digitize the word, without removing its connotation towards ignition, light, motion.

Our visual design approach is a classic yet modern interpretation of the optimism felt for technology during the beginning of the internet era. Since SWIX works with all kinds of businesses and clients, young entrepreneurs and experienced firms alike, we used an aesthetic line that would communicate digital trustworthiness to all. Gradients represent seamless connectedness and the constant evolution and forward thrust of the digital world. The movement of the logotype reminds us of the constant back-and-forth flow of information in cyberspace and our faith in creating a better world and a future more reliant on dependable IT solutions.

