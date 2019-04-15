NIO Formula E





Blue sky coming

NIO is a Chinese car manufacturer founded in November 2014 that has competed in the FIA Formula E championship since its inception. In 2015 NIO was the title sponsor of the Drivers’ Championship for the inaugural ABB FIA Formula E season.

NIO is now further establishing themselves as a digitally rooted and progressive brand. When approaching the 2018/2019 season, SDL was assigned to develop a visual identity system conveying all aspects of the NIO Formula E Team, implemented for car livery, garage, driver race kits, team apparel, merchandise, digital, social, stationery and communication. By combining the introduction of a new futuristic car, the Gen2, with the vision of creating a brighter tomorrow, we formed ‘Stratosphere’ – a design concept based on performance, innovation and the space protecting us from the sun. The concept extends to provide a dynamic scheme of gradients resulting in a bright, pure and sophisticated expression that resonates with the forward-focused ambitions of the NIO brand.



