Océ – Printing Future
Edwin van Praet Amsterdam, Netherlands
Total Design Amsterdam, Netherlands
Tim Hölscher Amsterdam, Netherlands
Océ – Printing future

The new visual identity of Océ, a Canon company with expertise in printing technology, is part of their growth strategy, capturing their innovative approach to their business, creating new market areas beyond the traditional world of offices and repro.

‘Fluid Dynamics’ from Océ is a new customized printing solution aimed at new markets such as home decoration, textiles, fashion, packaging, art and education and maybe even the health care industry.

The new Océ identity expresses this ‘fluid dynamic’ with their logo mimicking a printer’s jetting head in motion. The motion logo combined with the Océ’s brand promise ‘Printing Future’ captures the bold and curiosity-boosting story of this disruptive tech-player.


FACTS
Client: Océ – A Canon Company
Project: brand, corporate identity, strategy, pay-off,
icons, illustrations, animations, photoghaphy, website
Agency: Total Design

CREDITS
Océ: Aarthi Rasiawan, Michel van der Wal
Strategy Director: Arjan Richter, Hans P Brandt
Chief Intelligence: Jan Kranendonk
Creative Director: Edwin van Praet
Design: Edwin van Praet, Christian Sanders, Tim Hölscher
Motion Graphics: Valeriu Nechita
Client Services: Annemarie van Noort
Desktoppublishing: Arjen Firet
Photography: Aatjan Renders
Web Development: Chris de Heij, Mitchell Kolster

THANKS FOR WATCHING
www.totaldesign.com
