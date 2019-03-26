Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Save to Collection
Follow
Unfollow
Abstract Collages (For Textile Design)
Anastacia Sholik
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/26/2019
Save to Collection
Abstract Collages (For Textile Design)
49
462
4
Published:
March 25th, 2019
Anastacia Sholik
My Island Flag Winner
Anastacia Sholik
34
134
Various Illustrations
Anastacia Sholik
110
626
Blanket Design Concepts
Anastacia Sholik
425
3321
Black & White
Anastacia Sholik
251
1202
Athletes
Anastacia Sholik
406
2860
Editorial illustrations
Anastacia Sholik
244
1606
Posters
Anastacia Sholik
153
830
People
Anastacia Sholik
312
2424
Still lifes
Anastacia Sholik
256
2124
Personal illustrations
Anastacia Sholik
166
854
Owners
Anastacia Sholik
Kiev, Ukraine
Abstract Collages (For Textile Design)
49
462
4
Published:
March 25th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Paper
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Textile Design
,
Fashion
,
paper
Fashion
textile
fabric
abstract
collage
craft
graphic
flat
colorful
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.