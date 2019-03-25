Discover
Dissolve and Integrate
Ty Dale™
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/25/2019
Dissolve and Integrate
This is a progression of delineations about integrating the shadow. The shadow is an unconscious aspect of the personality which the conscious ego rejects and
projects out onto others.
With love ✨
Dissolve and Integrate
Published:
March 23rd, 2019
Ty Dale™
Owners
Ty Dale™
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Dissolve and Integrate
This is a series of illustrations I created for a personal project.
Published:
March 23rd 2019
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
integrating the shadow
vancouver
vector
art
tripy
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
