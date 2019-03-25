Dissolve and Integrate
Ty Dale™
Featured In
Behance.net
Dissolve and Integrate 


This is a progression of delineations about integrating the shadow. The shadow is an unconscious aspect of the personality which the conscious ego rejects and 
projects out onto others.
With love ✨
Dissolve and Integrate
83
641
4
Published:
Ty Dale™

    Owners

    Ty Dale™ Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

    Dissolve and Integrate

    This is a series of illustrations I created for a personal project.
    83
    641
    4
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.