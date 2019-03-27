Naming, corporate identity and product design for a company and chocolate factory with social awareness
Xócala is a brand of chocolate products that focuses on creativity and product quality. Driven by Josep Teixidó, master chocolatier and confectioner with more than 15 years of experience, the Xócala brand uses teamwork to create surprising products, both creatively and as a gastronomic proposal.
