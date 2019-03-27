Xócala
Toormix Design Agency
Featured In
Behance.net
Naming, corporate identity and product design for a company and chocolate factory with social awareness​​​​​​​

Xócala is a brand of chocolate products that focuses on creativity and product quality. Driven by Josep Teixidó, master chocolatier and confectioner with more than 15 years of experience, the Xócala brand uses teamwork to create surprising products, both creatively and as a gastronomic proposal.





















More info at www.toormix.com
Instagram: @xocala
Xócala
108
1118
9
Published:
Toormix Design Agency

    Owners

    Toormix Design Agency Barcelona, Spain

    Xócala

    Naming, corporate identity and product design for a company and chocolate workshop with social awareness
    108
    1118
    9
    Published:

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop
    View Gallery
    Download Now
    Adobe InDesign
    View Gallery
    Download Now
    Adobe Illustrator
    View Gallery
    Download Now

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.