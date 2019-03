2019 Alfa Romeo Family

_Social media campaign



In fall of 2018, we took the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, Stelvio Quadrifoglio, 4C Italia and Giulia Ti to several locations across southern California to shoot each one in a stylized 'portrait' session. Yes; the Giulia QV was the most fun to direct. :D



Photography/ Post-Production: Webb Bland

Agency: Mediabrands Society

Producer: Mary Zeeble

Assistant: Karissa Hosek

Client: Alfa Romeo USA