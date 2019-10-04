État de choc
Charles Daoud
Featured In
Behance.net
Ultra-premium chocolate tasting is an adventure in a world of its own. Hence, we elevated this chocolate boutique to the rank of country. État de choc was constituted with its official logo, flag, seal, motto, coat of arms and even its own national animal; the squirrel — all acting as identifiers for the brand. This rich visual platform helps establish the brand as a top player in the saturated chocolate industry — democratizing excellence and celebrating diversity. The brand is built around elegance and creativity on every touchpoint, from its tasty “lingots” to its eye-catching packaging.


Creative director: Charles Daoud
Art Director and designer: Charles Daoud
Strategy: Folk, Charles Daoud, Déraison
Copywriting: Déraison
Interior Design: Bataillon
Product Photography: Véronique Duplain
Architectural Photography: Josée Marino
État de choc
93
830
15
Published:
Charles Daoud

    Owners

    Charles Daoud Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    État de choc

    Ultra-premium chocolate tasting is an adventure in a world of its own. Hence, we elevated this chocolate boutique to the rank of country. État de Read more
    93
    830
    15
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.