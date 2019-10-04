Ultra-premium chocolate tasting is an adventure in a world of its own. Hence, we elevated this chocolate boutique to the rank of country. État de choc was constituted with its official logo, flag, seal, motto, coat of arms and even its own national animal; the squirrel — all acting as identifiers for the brand. This rich visual platform helps establish the brand as a top player in the saturated chocolate industry — democratizing excellence and celebrating diversity. The brand is built around elegance and creativity on every touchpoint, from its tasty “lingots” to its eye-catching packaging.







