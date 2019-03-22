Our Sea. Made by humans

This is the seafood you've never tried before. While you’re reading this text, tons of garbage are ending up in the Black Sea. 10% of them settle in stomachs of sea dwellers that we are very fond of eating. That’s why we decided to save your time and to speed up the process. Now imagine that you can just buy the products of Our Sea in the nearest shop and enjoy the result of the process without getting distracted by any organic products.





Made in Suprematika and Possible Moscow.



