Little White Lies





March, 2019

__





Client Little White Lies

Direction Laurène Boglio​​​​​​​





About

I was asked by the magazine Little White Lies through Laurène Boglio​​​​​​​ to prepare a set of illustrations for some interviews to five directors made by Hannah Woodhead, Manuela Lazic and David Jenkins and published by Little White Lies magazine.





All illustrations are pencil drawings remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.





__