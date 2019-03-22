Indorse – Branding, Visual Identity

Indorse
The Skill Validation Platform powered by a community of dedicated programmers!
Branding, Visual Identity
With every step we make, we are driven by curiosity and personal growth.
The aim of Indorse is to empower people to learn and give access to sharing both professional and social skillsets. It is a revolutionary blockchain-based online platform, which is secure, non-biased and free of charge. For data security, it uses the new model of tokenization and unlike other traditional platforms, Indorse has built a network where users have full control over their data.
Encouraging personal growth.
By continuing the idea of personal growth and combining it with the will to embrace individuality, we have created a branding system constructed from basic shapes, which not only visualizes an abstraction of the abbreviated IND, but also states that ‘each of us is unique, colorful and different’ in an unique way.
Symbolizing skill.
Our logo embodies the different factors needed on the journey towards success. It's shaped liked a trophy to show the importance of skill validation. It also makes up the Indorse “I” and underlines the balance that is essential to the skill mastery process.
Promotional materials are covered up to 80% by the identity’s visual elements, where logo and other shapes are used as a mask for photos of people. This approach connects geometric patterns with human elements and brings people into focus. By doing so we underline, that behind each skill stands a real person and Indorse is a platform for various individuals, where skills are their online representation.
Rewriting the rules.
Indorse specially tailored typography brings the playful Indorse essence to each one of our key messages. It breaks free from the norm and encourages our users to think out of the box and try something new.
Mapping out individuality.
The visual system is designed to display user data. By keeping the visuals abstract, we gave the brand a distinctive look, while particular graphics can be used to illustrate more complex data. By using the custom developed generative tool, users can access individual patterns that reflect the skills they have. As users add more skills and validate them, their patterns transform.
Connecting through clarity.
Custom icons stay consistent with the rest of our identity system. Their geometric shapes make them easy to understand, which allows us to communicate with users in the most quick, concise manner.
Pioneers of the skills age.
When Danish coder Anne Kjaer-Riechart moved to Berlin, she noticed that there was a lack of skilled coders. She founded the ReDI School for Digital Integration to help refugee coders sharpen their skills, beat discrimination and find work. This spirit brought her and Indorse together.
CREDITS
Moby Digg Team
Creative Direction: Maximilian Heitsch
Art Direction: Gabriela Baka
Animation: Marco Kawan
Design: Gabriela Baka, Maximilian Heitsch, Marco Kawan
Development: Artur Nagenrauft, Maximilian Heitsch, Korbinian Lenzer,
Nikolas May, Sebastian Haiss
We couldn’t have done this without the help of these three companies: Serviceplan, the largest independent communications group in Europe, and Freunde von Freunden, a Berlin-based production studio and content platform and Odd Bleat, an animation studio from Greece.
Visit www.indorse.design for more information about the visual identity of Indorse.
