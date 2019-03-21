MASA GALLERY

(Branding – New York)

MASA is a gallery that walks the blurry line between art and design. Collectible design. Experimental design. To show, to curate, to write, to build, to question, to provoke, to educate, to learn: these are their desires.





MASA is a nomadic project offering space for discourse about design. With digital, physical, and conceptual presence, MASA challenges convention and presents ideas on a global stage. With an effort to open up conversation and dialogue around material culture, MASA curates exhibitions offering work with integrity, direction and value.



