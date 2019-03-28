PROXYCO GALLERY
(Branding – New York)

One of their aims was to “introduce people to look at the world differently.”

As a base we designed with the desire for people to see Latin American art in a different light. Our aim was to infuse the clean minimalism of a contemporary art gallery with the warmth, joyfulness and spice of Latin America.
Bold, vibrant colors that reflect the vivid nature of Latin America pop against the blank color palette of a contemporary art gallery.

The font and typography take its cues from the geometry and spacing of vintage Mexican typography with some ovement based on a system for changing colors.
Applying these fonts to stationery, communication, catalogues among other applications , we infuse the quintessential contemporary art gallery aesthetic with a subtle, but classic, Latin American flair.

