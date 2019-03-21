Google Pixel 3 - Elemental
Tom Alex Buch
Pixel 3 - Designs for the release of the third generation of Google’s flagship phone. Working at Brand New School, I was asked to conceptualize a few sequences and create a look for the phone's release. I tackled how to highlight the phone's resistance to the elements and explored ways to highlight the materials of the phone. Exploration includes: sand, water, rock, concrete and glass.

Glass - A sequence to highlight the formation of the camera’s lenses in a beautiful way. A drop of richly colored glass falls and warps to the shape of a lens. Color refracts and caustics light up the floor. The spot was quite feature heavy, so abstract moments like these served as a break between messages.

Stone - To highlight the scratch resistance of the phone, stone floats and ricochets from the glossy surfaces. Setting the black phone in a dimly lit space, I loved the idea of using the phone to illuminate the darkness.

SandGoogle’s feature phone is a coral sand color. I wanted to create images full of energy, detail and clarity while still remaining graphic, simple and in line with Google’s branding. To represent scratch resistance, I used several simulation techniques and millions of sand particles. I was able to create vortexes and make lockups that took advantage of negative space, leaving footprints in sand.

Concrete - A more man made material exploration of scratch resistance. Bubbles of concrete bounce and coalesce around the phone. I wanted to try a more surreal approach and take an everyday material like concrete and give it surprising form and properties for motion.

Water - An exploration of water and how the phone refracts and distorts while submerged, using the clean white phone to add to the sense of purity. In a study of minimalism, the three cubes on the left represent the button color, glass and satin back of the phone.
Tom Alex Buch - Director & Designer at unsaid.
