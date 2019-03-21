Google Pixel 3 - Elemental

Pixel 3 - Designs for the release of the third generation of Google’s flagship phone. Working at Brand New School, I was asked to conceptualize a few sequences and create a look for the phone's release. I tackled how to highlight the phone's resistance to the elements and explored ways to highlight the materials of the phone. Exploration includes: sand, water, rock, concrete and glass.
Glass - A sequence to highlight the formation of the camera’s lenses in a beautiful way. A drop of richly colored glass falls and warps to the shape of a lens. Color refracts and caustics light up the floor. The spot was quite feature heavy, so abstract moments like these served as a break between messages.