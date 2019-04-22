TESCO — Tech HR
We teamed up with BBH London to create a set of 3 videos for launching a brand-new campaign which aimed at encouraging viewers to consider Tesco Technology Department as a prime place to work.​​​​​​​ Our job was to show that the world of gaming and working for Tesco Technology can actually have a lot in common.
In Software Sorcerer we kept the video in a cinematic trailer style. We didn’t want to lose viewers’ attention even for a moment, so we made a few nice tricks and played with close-ups, fast cuts and various speeds of objects and the main hero’s smooth dance moves. Intriguing music and sound effects helped us to build the right drama and led viewers to the very end of the story where the gaming and the real world merge.



In Lords of Logistics our job was to follow a visual concept based on pixel art and create a CG animation which looks like a retro video game and would simply trigger some nostalgic feelings in hearts of gamers who grew up playing old, good Nintendo.


For Petabyte Protector we created a CG animation imitating a strategy game, where a Tesco coder, pictured as a game player, has to protect bytes of information and figure out the ways to hold back hackers from taking over classified data. Ideally, before a lunch break.


The Software Sorcerer
Agency: BBH London / Black Sheep Production
Creative Production Studio: Ars Thanea
Executive Creative Director: Peter Jaworowski
Producer: Anna Pietrzak
Direction: Adam Torczyński
Art Direction: Adam Torczyński, Marcin Kowalski
Concepts/Digital Paint: Michał Urbański, Piotr Rosłan
Motion Capture Session: Mocap.pl
Choreography & performance: Zofia Lelek
Rigg: Juice.pl, Piotr Wołoszynski
3D Lead: Łukasz Skurczyński
3D: Maciej Łypik, Łukasz Skurczyński, Jakub Włodarczyk, Michał Serafin, Ernest Kośka
FX: Maciej Łypik
Animation: Piotr Wołoszyński
Edit: Adam Torczyński
Compositing: Łukasz Stolarski, Łukasz Wiktorzak


Lords of Logistics
Agency: BBH London / Black Sheep Production
Creative Production Studio: Ars Thanea
Executive Creative Director: Peter Jaworowski
Producer: Anna Pietrzak
Direction: Adam Torczyński
Art Direction: Marcin Gibowski, Adam Torczyński, Marcin Kowalski
Concept/Digital Paint: Michał Urbański, Piotr Rosłan
R&D: Marcin Gibowski
Animatic/Gibomatic: Marcin Gibowski
Illustration/Animation: Marcin Gibowski
Edit: Adam Torczyński
Compositing: Łukasz Stolarski, Łukasz Wiktorzak


The Petabyte Protector
Agency: BBH London / Black Sheep Production
Creative Production Studio: Ars Thanea
Executive Creative Director: Peter Jaworowski
Producer: Anna Pietrzak
Direction: Adam Torczyński
Art Direction: Adam Torczyński, Marcin Kowalski
Concept/Digital Paint: Piotr Rosłan, Michał Urbański
UI Designs/Typography: Adam Torczyński, Marcin Kowalski
R&D: Michał Zagulski
3D Team: Maciej Łypik, Łukasz Skurczyński, Paweł Filip, Jakub Włodarczyk
Unreal Engine/3D Engine: Michał Zagulski
Animation: Michał Zagulski, Piotr Wołoszyński
Edit: Adam Torczyński
Compositing: Łukasz Stolarski
Published:
