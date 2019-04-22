TESCO — Tech HR

We teamed up with BBH London to create a set of 3 videos for launching a brand-new campaign which aimed at encouraging viewers to consider Tesco Technology Department as a prime place to work. Our job was to show that the world of gaming and working for Tesco Technology can actually have a lot in common.
In Software Sorcerer we kept the video in a cinematic trailer style. We didn’t want to lose viewers’ attention even for a moment, so we made a few nice tricks and played with close-ups, fast cuts and various speeds of objects and the main hero’s smooth dance moves. Intriguing music and sound effects helped us to build the right drama and led viewers to the very end of the story where the gaming and the real world merge.
In Lords of Logistics our job was to follow a visual concept based on pixel art and create a CG animation which looks like a retro video game and would simply trigger some nostalgic feelings in hearts of gamers who grew up playing old, good Nintendo.
For Petabyte Protector we created a CG animation imitating a strategy game, where a Tesco coder, pictured as a game player, has to protect bytes of information and figure out the ways to hold back hackers from taking over classified data. Ideally, before a lunch break.
The Software Sorcerer
Lords of Logistics
The Petabyte Protector
