sun is inside you

#when_the_sun_is_inside It is a social photo project which shows the portraits of people with Down syndrome. In the photography, you can see how the term "beauty" is expanded with the natural lighting and bright colors. Such a combination says that „beauty" it is, also, about individualism, dynamic, and curiosity. The models were different in age, temper, views. Moreover, they weren’t professional models, they didn’t have serious experience in the shooting. It was hard for them and hard for me as well. In spite of that, I want to make all the images underline their inside sun and open-mindedness. Moreover, in Ukraine, the myths about people with Down syndrome are still dominating. Therefore, I hope my project somehow will help to build new narrative forms in my country. These people are with Down syndrome, but first of all, they are people.

