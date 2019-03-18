Discover
and a few more biro drawings...
mark powell
•
and a few more biro drawings...
115
488
14
Published:
March 18th, 2019
mark powell
and even more ballpoint pen drawings...
mark powell
1527
12600
videos
mark powell
134
801
a little slideshow...
mark powell
159
912
large biro drawing
mark powell
191
912
ballpoint pen drawings
mark powell
504
3206
and some more ballpoint pen drawings
mark powell
576
3904
sketchbook ballpoint pen drawings
mark powell
533
4067
4 colour hand pulled screen print. Available now.
mark powell
191
1098
yet more ballpoint pen drawings
mark powell
966
17073
and more recent ballpoint pen drawings...
mark powell
410
2844
mark powell
London, United Kingdom
and a few more biro drawings...
115
488
14
Published:
March 18th 2019
Tools
Biro Pen
Ballpoint Pen
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Drawing
,
Fine Arts
,
