In order to help BCF Business Law communicate its mission of creating growth opportunities to f uture clients, we developed a new graphic identity and brand signature: Seize the moment. Define the future.





The black circle, part of BCF’s identity since the beginning, naturally made its way into the new logo and branding – making it the centrepiece of all communication touchpoints. Whether it’s placed before the letters BCF, displayed on a print ad or animated in a digital form, the black circle represents BCF’s vision of growth, flexibility, adaptability and reflects its greatest aspirations.