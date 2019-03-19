10 WOMEN THAT CHANGED THE WORLD'S HISTORY
10 WOMEN THAT CHANGED THE WORLD'S HISTORY 
10 femmes qui ont changé l'histoire du monde
published by Auzou Editions 
Words by : Jean-Michel Billioud
Illustrated by: Kaa 

This is a new documentary book with many flaps to discover 10 portraits of women who have shaped the world. We find: - Cleopatra in her palace, - Olympe de Gouges in the streets of Paris, - Josephine Baker at the cabaret, - Rosa Parks on the bus, - Frida Khalo in her blue house, - Elisabeth I in her castle, - Marie Curie in her laboratory, - Annette Kellerman on the beach, - Cixi the Empress in the Forbidden City - Njinga in the plains of Angola.

Thanks to Auzou Editions for giving us the chance to make such a wonderful book.
We hope this book will give every young girl an inspiration to
dream big and work hard.   
Cleopatra VII
Empress Dowager Cixi
Queen Elizabeth I of England
Josephine Baker
Frida Kahlo
Some real photos of the book (350 x 270 cm) and our cat
Research for references and sketching
