the Journey of Momotaro
Amelicart ／ア・メリカ
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/20/2019
the Journey of Momotaro
a series of artworks from my first book
the Characters
the Sketch
the Landscape
https://twitter.com/amelicart
https://www.instagram.com/amelicart
Published:
March 16th, 2019
Amelicart ／ア・メリカ
Owners
Amelicart ／ア・メリカ
Tokyo, Japan
the Journey of Momotaro
momotaro/ artwork/ concept art/ game art/ children /
Published:
March 16th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Art Direction
,
Character Design
,
conceptart
background
gameart
kids
child
book
fantasy
japan
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
