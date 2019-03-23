Circulo Plástico.
Circuito Plástico is an art experience located in San Pedro Garza García that aims to activate culture and jumpstart the local art scene. Parametro developed the brand identity that embraces the concepts of community, diversity and artistic expression with a fresh, contemporary look. Gradients and layouts communicate the fluidity of change, as well as the contrast and harmony in diversity. The logo in motion is a nod towards its name Circuito, a circular journey and a means of transmitting signals and messages, as well as a recognition to new media and its growing relevance in art practice and its distribution in a digital era.
    Parámetro Studio Monterrey, Mexico

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

