N E W Y E A R C A M P A I G N





Campaign illustrations for Chinese New Year celebrations in the Year Of The Rooster 2017.

The master visuals and patterns sparked life into window displays and installations, packaging and in-store designs

for the clothing brand Urban Revivo. The aim was to channel the 'lucky' colors red and yellow while fashionably

translating traditional elements in Chinese imagenary such as lanterns and cherry blossims into modern designs.

2017 / Urban Revivo