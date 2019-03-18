NARS Radiance Launch Campaign
There is no needs of introduction to NARS. At the forefront of the beauty world with trend-led, high-performance products, NARS, New York, trusted on Playful to Direct and Produce it's new online and Worldwide Stores campaign (New York, London, Hong Kong, Beijing, etc) to promote the new RADIANCE family of products.
Thanks to Cartel & Co, our friends and Reps in New York for such a wonderful beginning together!
Credits:
Client: NARS
Representation Company: Cartel & Co
Production Company: PLAYFUL
Directed by: Pablo Alfieri & Nico Castro
Producer & CG Coordinator: Agustina Santkovsky
CG Artists: Nico Castro & Pablo Alfieri
CG Fx Artist: Matias Furno & Jose Gallardo
CG Animation: Matias Furno & Macs Riedel
Edition: Pablo Alfieri & Macs Riedel
3d Modelling: Lucas Somariva
Color Grading: Anahi Piccinin
Stores Edition: Sabrina Mottino
Sound Design: Smider