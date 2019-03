H A B I K I D S





The Catepillar's Kingdom is a playground installation for Habitare,

the largest interior design convention in Finland. the idea was to flip around the proportions

and create a world seen through the eyes of the smallest ones. A gigantic 40-meter long catepillar,

butterlfy table, bug mobile, 3-meter high curtains and workshops helped to bring

alive the buzzing life on the grassroots level. I collaboration with Aino Heikkinen.

2018 / Habitare