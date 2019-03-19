BDN Badalona Comunicació

Approach





The abbreviation BDN became the prefix of all brand declinations, being Badalona Comunicació the umbrella brand. Our solution, mainly typographic, is close, honest and understandable for all publics.





The main concept ‘Apropar’ (meaning to draw near and to get close at the same time) graphically articulates all BDN’s applications and can be reinterpreted in many ways in all media and supports.