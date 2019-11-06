In Uozu, there was originally a cake shop loved by the area called Lindenbaum, where this are is also known for its fruit cultivation. We therefore decided to open a store together at the entrance to create a cafe and cake shop that would attract attention from the metropolitan area. We realized that the best design to present the fruit cake to “look exactly like the fruit", where the brand KININAL was born. In Japanese, KININAL means both something that becomes a tree, that is, a fruit; or something that one finds interest in.





KININAL is a new cake brand that retains the exact appearance of fruits; a cake that looks exactly like a kiwi, a fig, to a cake that looks exactly like a peach. The cream hidden inside completes the fullness of the cake as it makes you think you were eating the whole fruit. There are also fresh juices produced "as it is", where the skin of fruits such as grapefruits and oranges are used as eco-friendly containers. We do our best to be loyal to the environment and what we are able to gain from these trees.





魚津にはリンデンバウムという地域に愛されるケーキ屋さんがありました。そして魚津のある富山県はフルーツの栽培でも有名です。そこで、彼らと一緒にエントランスに出店し、首都圏からも注目されるようなカフェ＆ケーキのお店を作ることにしました。 考えたのは、徹底的にフルーツに徹するケーキ。それを実現する一番良いデザインは「フルーツにしか見えない」ということだと直感し、KININALというブランドが誕生しました。





KININALは、フルーツや木の実そのままの形に徹底的に忠実に提供する新しいケーキブランドです。キウイにしか見えないケーキ。いちじくにしか見えないケーキ。ももにしか見えないケーキなど、フルーツをそのまま丸ごと食べる感覚で、中に隠された美味しいクリームと口の中で融合して、口の中でケーキが完成します。ジュースもまた、グレープフルーツやオレンジの革を用いて、そのまま飲めるエコなスタイル。木になるものに忠実に、を徹底的にやります。 （日本語でKININALは木になるもの、つまりくだもののことであり、また気になるもののことでもあります。）















































