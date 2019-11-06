why:
Is there a way we could revive a deserted museum and create a regional industry?
さびれた博物館を復活させ、地域に新しい産業をつくりたい。
Within an 18-minute walk from the Uozu station, you will find the Uozu Buried Forest Museum in Uozu City, in Toyama Prefecture–a small town with a population of 40,000 people, only 2.5 hours away from Tokyo. You may not have heard of the name “Buried Forest” before. It is a unique process when trees become fossils in the sand, and is appointed as a natural monument in Japan. Despite opening for 64 years, there have been hardly any visitors in this unusual museum. We questioned how we could revitalize the future in Uozu by renovating the entrance of the museum.
富山県魚津市。東京から２.5時間、人口約４万人の小規模な都市の、さらに駅から徒歩18分のはずれに、埋没林博物館がひっそりと建っています。埋没林という名前は聞いたことがないかもしれませんが、砂の中で木が化石になった珍しいもので、日本の天然記念物に指定されています。しかしながら、このマニアックなテーマの博物館は開館から64年が経過し、ほとんど人が訪れない博物館になってしまっていました。その博物館のエントランスを改装するプロジェクトを通して、どうやって魚津の地域の未来を繋ぐ活性化を実現できるでしょうか。
Reflecting back on the history of Uozu's fruit cakes, we conducted the best way to express them.
フルーツケーキの歴史に立ち戻り、最高にフルーツを表現するケーキブランドをつくる。
In Uozu, there was originally a cake shop loved by the area called Lindenbaum, where this are is also known for its fruit cultivation. We therefore decided to open a store together at the entrance to create a cafe and cake shop that would attract attention from the metropolitan area. We realized that the best design to present the fruit cake to “look exactly like the fruit", where the brand KININAL was born. In Japanese, KININAL means both something that becomes a tree, that is, a fruit; or something that one finds interest in.
KININAL is a new cake brand that retains the exact appearance of fruits; a cake that looks exactly like a kiwi, a fig, to a cake that looks exactly like a peach. The cream hidden inside completes the fullness of the cake as it makes you think you were eating the whole fruit. There are also fresh juices produced "as it is", where the skin of fruits such as grapefruits and oranges are used as eco-friendly containers. We do our best to be loyal to the environment and what we are able to gain from these trees.
魚津にはリンデンバウムという地域に愛されるケーキ屋さんがありました。そして魚津のある富山県はフルーツの栽培でも有名です。そこで、彼らと一緒にエントランスに出店し、首都圏からも注目されるようなカフェ＆ケーキのお店を作ることにしました。 考えたのは、徹底的にフルーツに徹するケーキ。それを実現する一番良いデザインは「フルーツにしか見えない」ということだと直感し、KININALというブランドが誕生しました。
KININALは、フルーツや木の実そのままの形に徹底的に忠実に提供する新しいケーキブランドです。キウイにしか見えないケーキ。いちじくにしか見えないケーキ。ももにしか見えないケーキなど、フルーツをそのまま丸ごと食べる感覚で、中に隠された美味しいクリームと口の中で融合して、口の中でケーキが完成します。ジュースもまた、グレープフルーツやオレンジの革を用いて、そのまま飲めるエコなスタイル。木になるものに忠実に、を徹底的にやります。 （日本語でKININALは木になるもの、つまりくだもののことであり、また気になるもののことでもあります。）
To make the most of the museum’s existing frame, at the same time change the space so that one can come in contact with the waterside area, we constructed an oval-shaped wooden deck that connects the interior and exterior spaces. The wooden floor creates a sense of openness by stretching it out to the open. In addition, we created a KININAL counter made with plenty of local wood, where the glass case has a limited frame for the fruit cakes to stand out to the customers.
博物館の既存躯体を最大限に用いて、水辺空間に触れ合える空間に変化させるために、オーバル型のウッドデッキを増築して内側と外側を繋いだ。ウッドデッキによって空間的に屋外までつながりが生まれたことで、室内にも開放感を生み出す効果が生まれ、実際よりも広い空間に感じるように工夫した。またKININALのカウンターには地元産材をふんだんに用い、ガラスケースを限界までフレームレスで作ることで、果物型のケーキの形が際立つように設計し、ケーキとお客様の体験を近づける工夫をした。
A well-known place to visit in Japan, through popularity on social media.
ケーキがSNSの話題をさらい、日本中に知れ渡る新名所に。
< 90,000
The amount of likes on one customers' tweet
あるお客さんのTwitterがライクされた数
x2.5
The increased number of visitors
埋没林博物館の来場者数が2.5倍に増加
KININAL is a small cake shop that quietly opened in the city, that became well-known through social media. It became a popular store that now people queue for. The number of visitors that come to the Uozu Buried Forest Museum increased by 2.5 times, making it an official place to visit in Uozu. Stay tuned for more from KININAL.
ひっそりとオープンした街の小さなケーキ屋さんが、SNSでも大ブレイク。行列のできる人気店になりました。埋没林博物館の入場者数も2.5倍に増加し、すっかり魚津の新名所に変貌を遂げ、これからますます発展する途上。KININALはまだスタートしたばかり。これからのさらなる発展にご期待ください。
KININAL
NOSIGNER
Social design for evolution.