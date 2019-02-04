Keep Looking is a high-end make-up and styling salon located in Moscow city centre. Their goal is to uncover the inner beauty by making subtle changes to the client’s appearance. Individuality is the key, a unique approach is necessary for every client. Honouring the legacy of the Renaissance artists, Keep Looking’s staff thrive on capturing the essence of true female beauty.





We’ve been devoted to implement client's idea into visual identity. The choice of typography takes its cues from the Roman capitals and the classical nineteenth century engravers’ form, which blends antique and modern aesthetics. Extended color palette selected for the unique customer preferences. Our client is all about attention to details, so we found an artist to cut letters on Carrara marble for the venue entrance signage. Blind embossed logotype applies this stylistic approach to all printed ephemera. Frequent use of the square shape is a nod to Instagram, an important part of modern culture. One-page website is simply a digital business card combining all identity elements in it — photography, colours and typesetting.

