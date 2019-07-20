Nomadic Tribe

CREDITS
Louis Ansa - Creative director
Manon Jouet - Art director
Pierre Lepers - Lead Developer
Dorian Lods - Developer
Florentin Monteil - Developer
William Mapan - Developer
Fabien Motte - Developer
Juliette Desbois - Producer
Press Play on Tape - Sound Design, Voice Over
AWARDS
Awwwards Site of the Day - February 2019
Awwwards Site of the Month - March 2019
FWA Favourite of the Day - February 2019
FWA Favourite of the Month - March 2019
CSSDesignAwards Website of the Day - February 2019
CSSDesignAwards Website of the Month - March 2019
PUBLICATIONS
Web Designer Magazine - Issue 286
makemepulse.com